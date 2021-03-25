One thought on “Keep holy the Lord’s day!

  1. Evangelical Christians are probably the least educated people in America today.
    Not only do they not have a proper formal education, but they have no street smarts either.
    Which is why they all sound as stupid as Hyde-Smith.

    The Republican Party is now threatening not to show up for work again in Congress if the Senate filibuster rule is junked.

    The Republican Party is a disease eating away at out democratic-republic.

