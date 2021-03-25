Christians go to church on Sunday instead of Saturday because Constantine the Great arbitrarily decided to move the biblical Sabbath to one of his temporal choosing. https://t.co/r2DePi8Qza
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 24, 2021
Christians go to church on Sunday instead of Saturday because Constantine the Great arbitrarily decided to move the biblical Sabbath to one of his temporal choosing. https://t.co/r2DePi8Qza
— Greg Olear (@gregolear) March 24, 2021
One thought on “Keep holy the Lord’s day!”
Evangelical Christians are probably the least educated people in America today.
Not only do they not have a proper formal education, but they have no street smarts either.
Which is why they all sound as stupid as Hyde-Smith.
The Republican Party is now threatening not to show up for work again in Congress if the Senate filibuster rule is junked.
The Republican Party is a disease eating away at out democratic-republic.