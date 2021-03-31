SCOOP: Rep. Matt Gaetz has privately told confidants he's seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks tell Axios. https://t.co/dhlyDgvkqU
— Axios (@axios) March 30, 2021
Matt Gaetz: "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I’ve been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." https://t.co/ZFbZaZ8ice
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) March 30, 2021
Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name.
We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter…
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021
2 thoughts on “Shot, chaser”
This, whatever sort of creature he is, professes to be an Evangelical Christian.
Is this the sort of behavior that the Evangelical Christian movement sanctions?
If not, then why haven’t they condemned Gaetz yet?
Looks like a game-show host, or a tv preacher.
Seriously, what is it with these guys and the too-tight suits?