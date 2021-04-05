LOLz, imagining Trump watching Steve Moore pumped about Biden's economy. #FoxBusiness #StephenMoore #Economy Watch now on #CLTV https://t.co/VBt4crmWLi
— Crooks and Liars (@crooksandliars) April 3, 2021
One thought on “Betrayal”
Because FOX and Newsmax and OAN are Republican propaganda outlets, what they say is more often then not just made up crap used help prove some irrelevant and false point or other.
Last week Microsoft was awarded a $21.9 billion contract to supply the military with Microsoft’s HoloLens headset technology.
The technology allows its users to see “virtual imagery superimposed over the physical world.”
Microsoft’s President Brad Smith told Congress that the technology could “integrate thermal night vision and facial recognition” providing soldiers “real time analytics.”
Hopefully Congress will pass a law making the use of this technology illegal in the US.