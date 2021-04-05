Investors are snapping up single-family homes, competing with ordinary Americans, driving up prices beyond the reach of many, and fueling the next real estate bubble
https://t.co/CtGpAXMTjz pic.twitter.com/3tHlgGdi1p
— Christopher Mims (@mims) April 4, 2021
One thought on “Can you say ‘bubble’?”
There are four other bubbles in the works at the present time.
The student loan bubble, the healthcare cost bubble, the unfunded state pension bubble and the federal debt bubble.
The first three economic bubbles in the US were in 1819, 1837, 1857 and then about every 20 years thereafter.
It almost seems as though the “fix” is always in?