This time, they mean it

Republicans used to talk about passing laws like this, but would pull back at the last minute. I have a feeling this time, they’ll do it. They have nothing else to run on:
SB1457 criminalizes abortion, potentially bans stem cell research, assisted reproductive technology like IVF, and common forms of birth control.
Women in rural Yuma need more access to healthcare – not restrictions and felonies for their right to choose #HandsoffAZ #AZLeg https://t.co/vyIX5hCqG3
— Charlene Fernandez (@CharleneforAZ) April 6, 2021