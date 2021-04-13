Participation trophy April 13, 2021April 12, 2021 ~ susie 0shares Share Tweet Pin Well, this is just impossibly adorable. https://t.co/wC2RtHAkHp — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) April 12, 2021 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Participation trophy”
For the most part Republican voters are ignoramuses.
Senator Joe Manchin is a high-functioning ignoramus.
Joe, like all the other Republicans, does not want to raise taxes on the rich and corporations to pay for Biden’s infrastructure bill.
The reasons that Joe gives for his opposition to higher taxes proves that his understanding of economics leaves a lot to be desired.
In short Joe Manchin (Krysten Sinema) is a horses ass.