One thought on “Participation trophy

  1. For the most part Republican voters are ignoramuses.

    Senator Joe Manchin is a high-functioning ignoramus.
    Joe, like all the other Republicans, does not want to raise taxes on the rich and corporations to pay for Biden’s infrastructure bill.
    The reasons that Joe gives for his opposition to higher taxes proves that his understanding of economics leaves a lot to be desired.
    In short Joe Manchin (Krysten Sinema) is a horses ass.

