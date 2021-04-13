America is really back to ‘normal’

0 shares Share

Remember when we had to get kids back to school because staying at home was ruining their mental health? Good times!

Police in Knoxville, Tennessee, are reporting multiple gunshot victims in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High Schoolhttps://t.co/3Zf6syXNV0 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 12, 2021

Just In: Sylmar High School is on lockdown after a report of a man with a rifle. School police say the man is thought to be in an apartment complex on the north side of the school. https://t.co/PitdDBLYkH — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 12, 2021