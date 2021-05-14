Yes, filled up his car with containers of gas AND THEN LIT A CIGARETTE:
A Hummer burst into flames yesterday right after firefighters say the driver filled up four 5-gallon containers of gasoline in Citrus County. https://t.co/Xa71N9zMoD pic.twitter.com/RILzVjPYXo
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 13, 2021
She used a plastic bag to put gasoline in! #gasolineshortage pic.twitter.com/e2ZML6rXoN
— Hector (@305Hector21) May 12, 2021
What kind of plastic bag is best for storing gasoline? Asking on behalf of a brain dead nation…..#GasShortage2021 pic.twitter.com/cBwoTafAov
— All Out Of Bubblegum (@BubblegumOut) May 12, 2021
2 thoughts on “Imagine being this fucking stupid”
No doubt a Trump supporter and an ignoramus.
Floriduh Man strikes again.