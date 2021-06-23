🚨PA GOP Rep. Martina White shockingly admits that #HB1300 is a response to voters upset about Trump and the PA GOP's false claims about the 2020 election but we need the bill because "no one took the time to show them" that "talks of a stolen election were wrong" pic.twitter.com/UI21oDdbx4
— J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) June 22, 2021
One thought on “I despise Pennsylvania Republicans”
The Republican Party is dead.
These maggots continue to call themselves Republican, but they are no such thing.
What they are are Trumps useful idiots and members of his “Big Lie” Party.