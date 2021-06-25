Every cable company that carries OAN and is a party to their calls to execute Americans. https://t.co/tHxMNNUaw8
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 24, 2021
Every cable company that carries OAN and is a party to their calls to execute Americans. https://t.co/tHxMNNUaw8
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 24, 2021
One thought on “Call your cable company”
There’s that and then there’s General Mike Flynn giving interviews on QAnon podcasts calling for a new insurrection.
Trump should “light the world on fire,” Flynn said the other day.