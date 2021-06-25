Here's @alex_sammon with preliminary thoughts on the infrastructure deal, with a particular emphasis on the relative lack of climate provisions. https://t.co/2AfDkKCxsm
— David Dayen (@ddayen) June 24, 2021
Here's @alex_sammon with preliminary thoughts on the infrastructure deal, with a particular emphasis on the relative lack of climate provisions. https://t.co/2AfDkKCxsm
— David Dayen (@ddayen) June 24, 2021
One thought on “Downside”
Under the heading “it’s better to be lucky then good” we have a “bipartisan” agreement on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The agreement and Biden’s “promise” to pass a second bill through the reconciliation containing every item not in the first bill, like climate money, is an interesting way to retool the legislative process.
Never has so much rhetorical substance come from smoke and mirrors.