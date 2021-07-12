One thought on “Ha ha, he beat Elon Musk

  1. Millionaires and billionaires are always first in line.

    Up until Musk, Bezos and Branson, every countries space program was entirely geared toward the militarization of space.
    Up to and including traitor Trumps Space Corp which was set-up to fight a war in space.

    You too can fly into sub-orbital space for the low, low price of your own body weight in gold and that’s a fact.

