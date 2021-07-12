I am a big supporter of the U.S. space program, but not so much of the private version which sells expensive thrills to billionaires. But maybe I’m just being cranky!
BREAKING: Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson reaches the edge of space. https://t.co/3SiFaMB6Ok pic.twitter.com/g3KPWroGLk
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2021
One thought on “Ha ha, he beat Elon Musk”
Millionaires and billionaires are always first in line.
Up until Musk, Bezos and Branson, every countries space program was entirely geared toward the militarization of space.
Up to and including traitor Trumps Space Corp which was set-up to fight a war in space.
You too can fly into sub-orbital space for the low, low price of your own body weight in gold and that’s a fact.