READ: Indictment of Tom Barrack in foreign lobbying case https://t.co/sqxfOH4p4n via @circleboom
— Democrats (@democrats) July 20, 2021
A little background for those of you, who like me, vaguely recollect there was a line of connection between the UAE and the Trump administration, in light of what we've learned about Trump ally Tom Barrack's indictment on FARA charges today. https://t.co/Rt65LH0qR5
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 20, 2021
Tom Barrack's indictment is significant. Barrack's been under federal investigation for 3 years. As I reported in 2019, confirmed a few days later via news so was Jared Kushner. And not just for money laundering or business deals.
Barrack's indictment could lead to Kushner's own. pic.twitter.com/vpHesWONyn
— Martin Rogue (@Rogue_Martin) July 20, 2021
One thought on “A good beginning”
It should be illegal for any US citizen to lobby on behalf of any foreign government for obvious reasons.