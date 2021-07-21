Wally Funk

~ susie

You may have your opinions about billionaires in space, but you can’t argue with this one. It took far too long to get here there:

 

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Wally Funk

  1. Wally earned her wings. Bozos bought his with the proceeds from slavery and a pandemic. Democratize space my ass!

  2. Good on Wally Funk for never giving in and never giving up.
    She originally paid $200,000 to hold a seat. Hopefully she’s been reimbursed in full by Bezos.
    After all she made the following ad possible:

    Space Flight: It’s safe for anybody from 18 to 80.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *