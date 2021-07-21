You may have your opinions about billionaires in space, but you can’t argue with this one. It took far too long to get here there:
Wally Funk, 82, will be the oldest person ever to travel to space on Tuesday, in Jeff Bezos’ rocket. She has probably spent more time in airplanes as a pilot than the three men she is going to space with have spent as airplane passengers. https://t.co/4AnSX56hHW
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 19, 2021
2 thoughts on “Wally Funk”
Wally earned her wings. Bozos bought his with the proceeds from slavery and a pandemic. Democratize space my ass!
Good on Wally Funk for never giving in and never giving up.
She originally paid $200,000 to hold a seat. Hopefully she’s been reimbursed in full by Bezos.
After all she made the following ad possible:
Space Flight: It’s safe for anybody from 18 to 80.