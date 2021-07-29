One thought on “I don’t get it

  1. A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, if it’s appropriately paid for, is a good beginning.
    Creating 650,000 new jobs is not nearly enough, but it’s a start.

    Senator Sinema says that she is willing to negotiate with the Democrats on the “size” of the $3.5 trillion Human Infrastructure Bill.
    WTF?

    Sinema needs to have her head examined.
    It seems that at some point in her life she suffered a serious head injury because nothing Sinema does seems rational.
    Not even Joe Manchin wanted any part in the ridiculous negotiations that Sinema is talking about.

    The $3.5 trillion Human Infrastructure Bill must be passed because we need the jobs badly.
    The bill must be paid for by increasing taxes on the wealthy (those making more than $400,000 a year) and corporations.
    Reconciliation is the way to accomplish that.

    Sinema needs a “come to Jesus moment” and there are plenty of “hitman” for hire in the Big Lie Party.

