One thought on "Panhandle Slim… Art for Folk…"
Democratic Representative Adam Smith, warmonger from Washington State, as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee should have a relationship with any Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
But Smith’s relationship with General Milley seems excessively close, even bordering on incestuous.
During Milley’s tenure which began in 2019 Smith and Milley have spoken to each other frequently.
Often the two speak about the General’s need to “protect the country” by circumventing the Commander-in-Chief, traitor Trump, if necessary.
Warmonger Smith says that General Milley is a good man who loves his country and “supports the Constitution.”
That is rubbish.
Both Rep. Adam Smith and General Milley should be investigated thoroughly by Pelosi.