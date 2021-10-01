In case anyone was silly enough to think Republican criticism of the Afghanistan withdrawal was based on genuine concern for the Afghan people, EVERY SINGLE SENATE REPUBLICAN VOTED TO WITHHOLD EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR AFGHAN REFUGEES.https://t.co/SzRhXSgA99
— Joel Bloom (@joeldbloom) September 30, 2021
One thought on “Hypocrites”
Ton Cotton and the rest of the warmongers lie through their teeth with ease and abandon.
Take North Korea for example.
Lately the North Koreans are showing the world every weapon that the Chinese have provided them with.
It would be an impressive array of weapons systems except that the Chinese gave North Korea only one of each of the missiles along with explicit orders to fire them off immediately.
It was all show and no go.
It’s also notable that the “Dear Leader” seems to have replaced his Dior prison pajamas with western-style business attire.
And he looks much slimmer and trimmer.
To everyone except Tom Cotton and the warmongers, who are always looking to go to war with somebody, it looks like the “Dear Leader” is ready to negotiate.
Along with the Chinese who’ve been wearing western-style clothing since the 80’s.