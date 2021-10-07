‘mom i’m scared’

This school shooting was yesterday in Arlington, Texas:
Of Course: NRA Board of Directors Votes Overwhelmingly to Re-Elect Wayne LaPierre https://t.co/3Qd45N4b6o
— CapitalDistrictSCOPE (@CDSCOPE) October 5, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz pivots during a news conference from offering thoughts and prayers for the latest school shooting to saying, "we are here today because of the Biden border crisis." pic.twitter.com/BZ2dV5QbsB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2021
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) says “we grieve for everyone affected” by Arlington, TX, school shooting. pic.twitter.com/k48YICHXZB
— The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021
BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott just signed Constitutional Carry into law making Texas the 21st state to adopt this pro-gun legislation! pic.twitter.com/bvXwVvGYPL
— National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) June 16, 2021