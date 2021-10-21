Condoleezza Rice: January 6th was wrong, but it’s time to move on.
Sunny Hostin: But the past will become prologue if we don’t find out what happened before we move on.
Rice: We will, but the American people have other concerns.
Me: Oh, Condi. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/GHgiT8UGqe
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 20, 2021
One thought on “Condi, Condi, Condi”
Condi is an anti-democratic, anti-republican, warmonger.
So of course she agrees with the rest of the Republican Big Lie Party that it’s time to move past the coup that their man, traitor Trump, tried to pull off on January 6.
Because it makes them all look like the traitorous bastards that they are and that’s not a good look for any political party.
Anybody who votes for any Republican Big Lie Party candidate in 2022 is anti-American.