Condi, Condi, Condi

Condoleezza Rice: January 6th was wrong, but it’s time to move on.

Sunny Hostin: But the past will become prologue if we don’t find out what happened before we move on.

Rice: We will, but the American people have other concerns.

Me: Oh, Condi. 🤦🏾‍♂️

