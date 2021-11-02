34

~ susie

When I went in for my booster shot Friday, the pharmacist told me that a lot of the city workers who came in for shots were practically in tears. Well, I guess if you listen to news that tells you about the microchips that change your DNA and make you drop dead within five years, you might be a little upset. Maybe change the channel?

