Here's how many NYPD cops are on unpaid leave over vax mandate https://t.co/6fw9VoRXot pic.twitter.com/JGnOwnfrsI — New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2021

BREAKING – After threats that 10,000 NYPD officers could quit the force over the NYC vaccine mandate, the actual number going on unpaid leave today was 34. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) November 1, 2021

When I went in for my booster shot Friday, the pharmacist told me that a lot of the city workers who came in for shots were practically in tears. Well, I guess if you listen to news that tells you about the microchips that change your DNA and make you drop dead within five years, you might be a little upset. Maybe change the channel?