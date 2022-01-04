A thread from John Dean

It took 928 days to hold ALL the KEY players responsible for Watergate with the convictions of Nixon’s former attorney general, chief-of-staff, and top assistant on 01.01.1975. The 1/6 investigation is early. DOJ will give NO PASSES for the democracy harming crimes of 1/6. 2/5
— John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) January 1, 2022
The 1/6 investigations are moving faster than Watergate. Mid-term 2022 elections will not change the focus of DOJ. The 2024 election will not change DOJ’s actions. 1/6 is FAR FROM OVER — of that I am certain. To think otherwise is to misunderstand the career lawyers at DOJ! 3/5
Criminal accountability for 1/6 is a BFD at DOJ. How do we know? It is America’s first former POTUS insurrection! It is the biggest investigation in DOJ’s history. If they don’t get it right the USA is finished. Criminal investigations aren’t televised. THEY’LL GET IT RIGHT. 4/5
