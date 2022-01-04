Update

  1. There are three types of media in this country.

    The MSM such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC.
    The not-for-profit media like NPR and Free Speech TV.
    The propaganda media FOX, Newsmax and OAN.

    How will the propaganda media report what Garland has to say about traitor Trump and his January 6, attempted coup?

