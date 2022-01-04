NEW: Attorney General Merrick Garland will update Americans on the Jan. 6 investigation and "reaffirm the department's unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence” in a speech on Wednesday, according to a DOJ official.
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 3, 2022
One thought on “Update”
There are three types of media in this country.
The MSM such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC.
The not-for-profit media like NPR and Free Speech TV.
The propaganda media FOX, Newsmax and OAN.
How will the propaganda media report what Garland has to say about traitor Trump and his January 6, attempted coup?