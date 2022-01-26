DeSantis says his state may sue to keep using two Covid treatments after the FDA halted their use and said they simply don't work on omicron.
The drug manufacturers haven't objected; one even agreed. The AMA agrees. DeSantis objects.
2 thoughts on “Facts don’t matter in Florida”
If you want to know what traitor Trump is thinking just listen to DeSantis or Youngkin or Abbott or Noem.
They are all delusional Fascists.
Ron DeathSentence needs to up his vaccination rates or there won’t be anyone left to vote for him. Killing off the base seems counter-intuitive, but if they can blame Biden, it might work out for team fascism in the long run.