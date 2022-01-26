Facts don’t matter in Florida

~ susie

Published by susie

2 thoughts on “Facts don’t matter in Florida

  1. If you want to know what traitor Trump is thinking just listen to DeSantis or Youngkin or Abbott or Noem.
    They are all delusional Fascists.

  2. Ron DeathSentence needs to up his vaccination rates or there won’t be anyone left to vote for him. Killing off the base seems counter-intuitive, but if they can blame Biden, it might work out for team fascism in the long run.

