Facts don’t matter in Florida

DeSantis says his state may sue to keep using two Covid treatments after the FDA halted their use and said they simply don't work on omicron.

The drug manufacturers haven't objected; one even agreed. The AMA agrees. DeSantis objects.

W/ @JonathanJLevin:https://t.co/IzGHXfJzgD

— Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 25, 2022