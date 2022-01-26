Ruy Teixeira is the sharpest observer of politics out there. "Whatever you haven’t done to try to get the country back to normal, do it … You’ve just got to send the message that what you want is for people to be happy & for things to be back to normal. https://t.co/15BJ45kDyx
One thought on “Liberal heretic”
An establishment neo-liberal.
Now that 29 House Democrats have decided to hang up their spurs and not run again, Nancy Pelosi has reversed herself and will now run for her 18th term in the House in 2022.
It’s no wonder the Democratic Party has an enthusiasm problem (especially with 18 to 45-year-old voters) when they run 80+year-old candidates for another term.