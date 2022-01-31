Class clown January 31, 2022January 30, 2022 ~ susie 0 shares Share Tweet Pin noted authority on kindness https://t.co/q6xrMBRjpv — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2022 Published by susie View all posts by susie
One thought on “Class clown”
Gov Christie speaks badly about traitor Trump and Biden.
After weeks of warmongering and propagandizing, Biden’s militaristic ghouls at the State Department have failed to convince the American people, the Germans, the French, Zelensky, and a number of other NATO and non-NATO countries that an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine was in the cards. Some even believe that Biden created the crisis out of whole cloth for domestic political reasons.
With that in mind Biden needed a distraction.
So, bye, bye and good riddance to Justice Stephen Breyer.
And hello to a somewhat more progressive Black woman.
The US wants a secure northern and southern border for obvious military and economic reasons.
Putin wants a secure western border for the same reasons.
But, with a half-a-dozen eastern NATO countries armed to the teeth by NATO and pointing thousands of US made rockets and missiles at Russia, Putin doesn’t feel all that secure.
In the cyber era there is no need to march an army to Kyiv or London.
One simply needs to take down the cyber grid, step back, and watch the chaos grow.