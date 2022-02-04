Good question

I never, ever believe the official version of what happened in a situation like this:
BREAKING: Biden says US Special Ops commandos killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria.
The hours-long op took place in Idlib. He was killed at beginning of the op when he detonated a bomb, killing himself and members of his family.
— Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) February 3, 2022
I was the reporter who asked about whether the U.S. would provide evidence to back up statements about a suicide bomb.
— Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) February 3, 2022
Abu Ibrahim is/was a member of the Quraysh tribe.
The Prophet Mohammad was from the Hashim clan in the Quraysh tribe.
Certainly, Psaki doesn’t know that. Does Biden? It is important in the grand scheme of things.
Agree Imhotep: I got the reference also early. The Hashimite subtribe of the Quraysh.
Huh, some descendent of the Prophet most likely. Not cool.
Unless you got rock solid evidence that he was against the Recitation and the Tradition.