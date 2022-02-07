The Times has been coasting on the Pentagon Papers for a long time, but that was the last time they weren’t sucking up to the bad guys:
Times reports that Jan 6th committee is being dangerously aggressive and isn't living up to the standard of the House Benghazi probe. https://t.co/RZ82kZlnSa
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 6, 2022
One thought on “Oh dear”
According to the oligarch and plutocrat-class “The US appears to be on a classic path toward some form of civil war” between the haves and the have nots.
Which is not to say that the NYT represents the oligarch and plutocrat-class, but they do.