.@AshleyRParker nonsensically both-sides Trump's theft and destruction of documents: "This is something where you kind of have outrage and political arguments from both sides," she said. pic.twitter.com/ONlQQBexFB
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 10, 2022
One thought on “Professional liars”
FOX, Newsmax and OAN give cover to the professional liars on the Republican side.
FOX, Newsmax and OAN are not in the business of presenting both sides of an issue, they are in the business of lying and picking fights.
None of these outlets is a legitimate news source.
FOX, Newsmax and OAN were designed to disseminate Republican Party propaganda.
But now that the Republican Party has split into the RHINO camp and Trumpster camp, Newsmax, FOX and OAN have become the mouthpieces for the Fascist fringe of the Trumpian Republican Party. Liars all.