We need to take care of them:

Kate Hendricks Thomas was repeatedly exposed to burn pits during her service in Iraq and later developed Stage IV breast cancer.

The Honoring our PACT Act will make sure toxic-exposed veterans like Kate do not have to fight VA for the care and benefits they've earned. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bgH7zN14Xb

— House Veterans' Affairs (@VetAffairsDems) March 7, 2022