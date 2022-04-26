Oh… Who cares???

0 shares Share

I am from Atlanta, yes the “South”, and participated in sports as a young child.

I went to professional sport games like the Braves and Falcons; and the national anthem was played. Some people stood up, some didn’t. The war in Vietnam had a good bit to do with that.

I have never been on a team that hadn’t had a ritual before and after games.

Religious ones differ. If players are not forced to participate, who cares?

Most young kids do not pay attention too much, anyway.

And in the South, I see people at Dairy Queen pray over their Brazier Burger while their fries get cold.

Is this really a Supreme Court issue?

What am I missing here?

