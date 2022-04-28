Former president Donald Trump said he feared protesters would hit him with tomatoes, pineapples and other “very dangerous” fruit at his campaign rallies, declaring in a sworn deposition that “you can be killed if that happens.” https://t.co/cXJDe1ma3K
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 27, 2022
One thought on “Afraid of fruit”
What happened to Trump-Deutsche Bank whistleblower Valentin Broeksmit?
Broeksmit went missing one year ago and his fresh corpse was discovered in LA on Monday at 7am.