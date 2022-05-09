Especially when extremist men have decided it’s open season on women.
An individual right of action is essential to hold bad actors to account. https://t.co/m8LGENSJKK
One thought on “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman”
The National Security Agency couldn’t care less about an individual’s privacy rights or laws passed to protect them.
Including Amendments 1,3,4,5,9 and 14.