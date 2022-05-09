Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman

~ susie

Especially when extremist men have decided it’s open season on women.

Published by susie

One thought on “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman

  1. The National Security Agency couldn’t care less about an individual’s privacy rights or laws passed to protect them.
    Including Amendments 1,3,4,5,9 and 14.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.