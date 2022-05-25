Boohunney will not stand for racism … Gott dammit …

0 shares Share

E.J. Dionne puts it well …

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/05/22/racism-holds-back-all-americans-including-white-people/

“Racism is immoral and has, again and again, led to deadly violence toward our fellow human beings. It is also a dysfunctional force in our polity. It has been used to divide those who should be allies. It casts politics as a zero-sum struggle. It blocks us from seizing shared opportunities. Racism advantages demagoguery over thoughtfulness and hostility over empathy.”

Yes, I am proudly a person of the South.

I have been mocked and teased because of my accent.

It is assumed I am a racist when I travel out of the South.

I am not a racist. Most of the folks I know are not, either.

It is assumed by people I meet when I travel outside the so called “South” that I am a bigot.

It perplexes me.

