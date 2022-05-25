“UVALDE, Tex. — A gunman wearing body armor and carrying a rifle killed at least 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in this Texas city on Tuesday, authorities said.
It was the deadliest mass shooting to unfold at an American school in nearly a decade.
The massacre began at 11:32 a.m., police said, on the third-to-last day of the school year. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, a parent said, sending children fleeing for their lives. They crawled through windows and hid in a nearby funeral home to escape, witnesses said.”
The issue is not guns.
It a lack of mental health treatment that drives these things.
I live in the South. It is a gun culture, no doubt.
Everyone, yes, nearly everyone, owns a deer rifle or a hand gun.
Grandmothers, sweet girlfriends all own a gun.
And that starts at when one is 13 years old, the legal age when kids start to deer hunt.
2 thoughts on “Another Mass Shooting …”
I WONDER IF IT COULD POSSIBLY BE BOTH?????
THESE KINDS OF SLAUGHTERS ARE NOT CARRIED OUT WITH DEER RIFLES AND HAND GUNS!!!!!
AND THEY CAN KEEP THEM. THERE IS A WHOLE LOT OF GROUND BETWEEN DEER RIFLES AND ASSAULT RIFLES WITH HIGH CAPACITY MAGAZINES.
Military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines exist only to enact maximum destruction, and there’s simply no reason that everyday Americans need access to them.
Guns don’t kill people. People with guns kill people.
Guns aren’t the problem. Ammunition is the problem.
There are too many guns and there is zero universal health care, which would include mental health care and women’s reproductive care, in this country.