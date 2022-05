FYI on the VA book banning case: the judge will decide if these books can be *sold or owned* by minors *or adults.* If the books are ruled "obscene," not only will booksellers not be able to sell them, readers can't own them, & if you do either, you risk criminal prosecution. pic.twitter.com/YFy8IRZwhp

— Candice Huber (@nolafleurdelit) May 26, 2022