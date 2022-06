0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

James Rosen, not Matthew McConaughey, who was born and raised in Uvalde and spoke so powerfully on the behalf of those 19 children.

As Matthew McConaughey speaks about Uvalde's littlest victims, James Rosen of @newsmax asks, "Are you grandstanding?". 19 children died James. pic.twitter.com/6bTNFc0DTA — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey is literally from Uvalde, Texas https://t.co/q5oRnYKtFB — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) June 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook