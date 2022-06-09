Katie kicks ass

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) calls out Heritage Foundation legal analyst Amy Swearer for misleading the public about the impact of the House gun control bill.
Swearer: “How dare you?”
Porter: “How dare you misstate the law?” pic.twitter.com/EjXUOgimvT
— The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022
Here’s some of Amy’s most recent work:
From the sociopaths that brought you “gun suicides shouldn’t count as gun deaths,” it’s “some shootings at schools are no big deal.”
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 4, 2022
I mean… https://t.co/dfpGsnL2rs
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 4, 2022