Katie kicks ass

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) calls out Heritage Foundation legal analyst Amy Swearer for misleading the public about the impact of the House gun control bill. Swearer: “How dare you?” Porter: “How dare you misstate the law?” pic.twitter.com/EjXUOgimvT — The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2022

Here’s some of Amy’s most recent work:

From the sociopaths that brought you “gun suicides shouldn’t count as gun deaths,” it’s “some shootings at schools are no big deal.” — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 4, 2022

