These f*cking f*cks

It is absolutely imperative that we get at least two more Senate seats if we’re going to stop this corrupt Court:

Carson v. Makin is a major decision with huge consequences for state funding of religion. The conservative majority holds that the First Amendment requires Maine's taxpayers to fund explicitly religious education. That is a breathtakingly radical holding. https://t.co/saVbopQJyq — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 21, 2022

Sotomayor, dissenting: "This Court continues to dismantle the wall of separation between church and state that the Framers fought to build. … The consequences of the Court’s rapid transformation of the Religion Clauses must not be understated." https://t.co/saVbopQJyq — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 21, 2022

Here is Breyer asking the next logical question: Does this ruling mean that states must provide equal funding to private religious schools and public schools? Taken at face value, Roberts' decision has the potential to dismantle secular public education. https://t.co/saVbopQJyq pic.twitter.com/ICQXbBbI6o — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 21, 2022

