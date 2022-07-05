Gun-loving fascist creeps

0 shares Share

A gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. Read the latest at https://t.co/xIvPm0eeaR pic.twitter.com/sbpWooefbj — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 4, 2022

A very emotional Dr. David Baum is speaking on ABC 7 Chicago News, and is using words like "decimated," "horrific," "blown apart," and "war injuries" to describe the level of injuries to the people who were shot in Highland Park, Illinois. @nantienomi; @Jessnj4554; @johnvmoore — Joyce Hutchens (@JoyceHutchens3) July 4, 2022

BOTH SIDES ARE NOT THE SAME: Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is upset parades are being cancelled after Illinoians are shot and killed in Highland Park and says, “Let’s move on and celebrate freedom.” Let’s. Move. On. And. Celebrate. Freedom. https://t.co/PxBeXjXp98 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022

