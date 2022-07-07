I’m not going out on a limb here

To say there’s no way in hell Doug Mastriano will be our next governor:
A group of Pennsylvania Republicans will form a super PAC Wednesday to support Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor.
Call them “Never Mastrianos.”https://t.co/FefJbQqJBn
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 6, 2022
If Mastriano wins then hell will freeze over.
20% of Americans believe that the Bible is the literal word of God. Mastriano is one of them.
29% see it as a collection of “fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” The woke.
49% said that it was “inspired by God but shouldn’t be taken literally.” The almost woke.