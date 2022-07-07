I’m not going out on a limb here

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

To say there’s no way in hell Doug Mastriano will be our next governor:

A group of Pennsylvania Republicans will form a super PAC Wednesday to support Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor. Call them “Never Mastrianos.”https://t.co/FefJbQqJBn — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 6, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

