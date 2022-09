0 shares Share

From what I hear, old Mitch’s metabolic processes will soon be history. Perhaps he wants to do one good thing before he goes just to confuse people?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) joined 22 Republicans and Democrats in backing legislation to prevent future presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress. https://t.co/qSNkJsR3ia — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 27, 2022

