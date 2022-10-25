Thoughts and prayers headed their way

BREAKING: Two people are dead – a woman and teen girl – and seven are wounded after a shooting this morning at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.
We’re the only high income country where children aren’t safe in their schools.
📷 by Jordan Opp @stltoday pic.twitter.com/g9ghZisf5c
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 24, 2022
HAPPENING NOW: ST. LOUIS H.S SHOOTING 6 HOSPITALIZED SHOOTER DOWN #BREAKINGNEWS #schoolshooting #crimes #news #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/gKCwmsQBy5
— Presence of Danger (@presofdanger) October 24, 2022
Police say the St. Louis school gunman – a 20-year-old wearing black and carrying a long gun – died after exchanging gunfire with police.
When you vote Nov 8, remember that Republican lawmakers are trying to LOWER the age to carry a gun from 21 to 18. https://t.co/hZJbROUMMB
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 24, 2022
imagine your town was flooding, and every house was filling with water, and everybody talked all the time about how to get better at swimming and floating and drying things out and stocking closets with spare pool noodles, but nobody EVER mentioned stopping the water https://t.co/YhuC0dSpuW
— Bill Hangley Jr (@HangleyJr) October 24, 2022
… i might have that FBI number wrong by half. Bottom line is, estimated 400 million guns and rising fasthttps://t.co/Yn6nHTHvqp
— Bill Hangley Jr (@HangleyJr) October 24, 2022