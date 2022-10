It’s the periodic “fundamentalists love Israel more than Jews” portion of the program:

Doug Mastriano asked by an Israeli reporter (@nathanguttman of @kann_news) to respond to antisemitic attack on Josh Shapiro and association with Gab.

His wife Rebbie steps in and says: “I'm gonna say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do.” #PAGov pic.twitter.com/Pczpz2IYgJ

— Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 30, 2022