15,000 protesters to be executed in Iran

~ susie

The Iranian parliament voted yesterday to authorize the execution of 15,000 jailed women’s rights protestors   — most of them women and girls.

The young girls are first “married” and raped by prison guards, because under Iranian law, you can’t execute children unless they’re married. The men are being beaten near death.

Read more here.

Oh, and in other news, Afghanistan just announced the imposition of sharia law.

Why do so many religions hate women?

 

 

Published by susie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *