15,000 protesters to be executed in Iran

The Iranian parliament voted yesterday to authorize the execution of 15,000 jailed women’s rights protestors — most of them women and girls.

The young girls are first “married” and raped by prison guards, because under Iranian law, you can’t execute children unless they’re married. The men are being beaten near death.

Oh, and in other news, Afghanistan just announced the imposition of sharia law.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered Afghan judges to impose punishments for certain crimes that may include public amputations and stoninghttps://t.co/cON7jvkvYm — Alfons López Tena 🦇 (@alfonslopeztena) November 14, 2022

Why do so many religions hate women?

