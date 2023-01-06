Nancy speaks

Via the Washington Post, wisdom from the former speaker:

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters there’s no chance that Democrats will strike a deal to provide the votes to elect GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker.

“You’re missing the whole point,” she said. It’s Democrats’ responsibility to find common ground with Republicans on policy and even on House rules such as the motion to vacate, she said, “but they have to select their leader first.”

Pelosi also called the deadlock over electing a speaker “unfortunate” because it distracts from the $35 price cap on insulin passed last year as part of Democrats’ climate package, which takes effect this month.