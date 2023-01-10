When a six-year-old shoots a teacher

~ susie

Every lying Republican in the world comes out with pure bullshit.

I’ve been putting off covering this because it’s so damned depressing.  Via NBC News:

The Virginia elementary teacher who police say was intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student is being hailed as a hero who saved lives by escorting her students out of the classroom while wounded.

Abigail Zwerner was struck Friday while teaching her class, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday at a news conference. “The 6-year-old child displayed a firearm, pointed it at her and fired one round,” Drew said. “There was no physical struggle or fight. She was providing instruction to her class.”

The bullet went through the teacher’s hand and into her upper chest, “but she was still able to get all of her students out of that classroom,” he said.

“She made … sure that every one of those students was safe.”

 

 

 

