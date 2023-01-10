When a six-year-old shoots a teacher

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Every lying Republican in the world comes out with pure bullshit.

I’ve been putting off covering this because it’s so damned depressing. Via NBC News:

The Virginia elementary teacher who police say was intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student is being hailed as a hero who saved lives by escorting her students out of the classroom while wounded. Abigail Zwerner was struck Friday while teaching her class, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday at a news conference. “The 6-year-old child displayed a firearm, pointed it at her and fired one round,” Drew said. “There was no physical struggle or fight. She was providing instruction to her class.” The bullet went through the teacher’s hand and into her upper chest, “but she was still able to get all of her students out of that classroom,” he said. “She made … sure that every one of those students was safe.”

When a 6 year old took a loaded gun to school and shot his teacher, this is what the fatuous Republican Governor of the state said. A 6 year old! pic.twitter.com/YnK5N8SzKG — digby (@digby56) January 8, 2023

"A spokeswoman for Youngkin…said …that the governor plans to discuss with lawmakers enhanced penalties for crimes committed with guns." Oh yes, I think stiffer statutory penalties will help deter <checks story> 6-year-olds.https://t.co/p6rciBhQPo — Kevin Ring (@KevinARing) January 8, 2023

We pray for the teacher who was shot in Newport News. How has life become so devalued? What has happened to us as a society that a six year-old wants to harm their teacher? We have lost our moral compass, and it's affecting our children. — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) January 7, 2023

When you think of gun safety, do you think of our lieut. Governor Winsome “guns all the way” Sears (see her campaign ad below)? Who is to say what effect such unbridled irresponsible support of dangerous weapons has on our people including that 6 year old who shot his teacher. pic.twitter.com/zrudE2RDmn — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) January 8, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

