I decided to republish the post written by our beloved Terry “Bartcop” Coppage on Dec. 11th, 2000 in rebuttal to his posts, because Democrats never seem to realize just what we’re dealing with. All you have to do to make this current is change the names. Here it is.

The Myth of The Liberal Media

Let’s do a “what if” so I can make a point. I think it’s a good one.

I think it’s so good, I’d like to hear from anyone who disagrees.

What if a show like Dateline did a “hatchet job” on Donald Trump?

It wouldn’t have to really be a hatchet job, but any honest appraisal of that idiot’s qualifications would prove he’s a non-thinking rich man’s boy – and that’s all. But what would happen if Dateline really did an unflattering portrait of Trump?

The vulgar Pigboy would spend at least three hours saying it wasn’t true and he’d offer hours of rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Bill O’Reilly would spend at least an hour on his show saying

it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Sean Hannity would walk all over Alan Colmes for an hour that night, saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Eva Von Zahn would spend at least an hour that night saying it wasn’t true and she’d offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

The Beltway Boys would spend at least an hour that night saying it

wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Brit Hume and Tony Snow would spend at least an hour on Sunday

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Juan Williams and Mara Liasson would spend their entire allotted time saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

John McLaughlin would spend at least an hour on his syndicated show saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Chris the Screamer would spend at least an hour on his show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

G. Gordon Liddy would spend at least three hours on his radio show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Laura the Whore would spend at least an hour on her radio show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Michael Medved would spend at least an hour on his radio show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Sam and Cokie would spend at least an hour on This Whore

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

George (Judas Maximus) Steffi and George (dumb as a chimp) Will

would spend their entire allotted time swearing that it wasn’t true.

Bob Schieffer would spend at least an hour on Face the Whore

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Tim the Catholic would spend at least an hour on Meet the Whore

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

John Hockenberry would spend at least an hour on his show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Ollie North would spend at least an hour on his radio show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Robert Novak would spend at least an hour on his cable TV show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.

Paul Weyrich would spend at least an hour on his cable TV show

saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.