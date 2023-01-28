I decided to republish the post written by our beloved Terry “Bartcop” Coppage on Dec. 11th, 2000 in rebuttal to his posts, because Democrats never seem to realize just what we’re dealing with. All you have to do to make this current is change the names. Here it is.
The Myth of The Liberal Media
Let’s do a “what if” so I can make a point. I think it’s a good one.
I think it’s so good, I’d like to hear from anyone who disagrees.
What if a show like Dateline did a “hatchet job” on Donald Trump?
It wouldn’t have to really be a hatchet job, but any honest appraisal of that idiot’s qualifications would prove he’s a non-thinking rich man’s boy – and that’s all. But what would happen if Dateline really did an unflattering portrait of Trump?
The vulgar Pigboy would spend at least three hours saying it wasn’t true and he’d offer hours of rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Bill O’Reilly would spend at least an hour on his show saying
it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Sean Hannity would walk all over Alan Colmes for an hour that night, saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Eva Von Zahn would spend at least an hour that night saying it wasn’t true and she’d offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
The Beltway Boys would spend at least an hour that night saying it
wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Brit Hume and Tony Snow would spend at least an hour on Sunday
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Juan Williams and Mara Liasson would spend their entire allotted time saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
John McLaughlin would spend at least an hour on his syndicated show saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Chris the Screamer would spend at least an hour on his show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
G. Gordon Liddy would spend at least three hours on his radio show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Laura the Whore would spend at least an hour on her radio show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Michael Medved would spend at least an hour on his radio show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Sam and Cokie would spend at least an hour on This Whore
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
George (Judas Maximus) Steffi and George (dumb as a chimp) Will
would spend their entire allotted time swearing that it wasn’t true.
Bob Schieffer would spend at least an hour on Face the Whore
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Tim the Catholic would spend at least an hour on Meet the Whore
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
John Hockenberry would spend at least an hour on his show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Ollie North would spend at least an hour on his radio show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Robert Novak would spend at least an hour on his cable TV show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Paul Weyrich would spend at least an hour on his cable TV show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Still with me? We’re close to the end…
BSNBC’s Brian Williams would spend at least an hour on his show
saying it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Wolf the Whore would spend at least an hour on his show saying
it wasn’t true and offer rebuttal as to why Dateline was lying.
Bill Schneider and Candy Crowley would do an hour special on CCN
(Clinton Cock Network) saying it wasn’t true, and offering rebuttal.
John Stossel would have a special on ABC: Is lying OK for liberals?
Then Howie Kurtz would spend 30 minutes on Reliable Sources asking if the media wasn’t being too hard on a developmentally-disabled child.
Barbara Olson would write a book condemning Dateline.
Ann Coulter would write a book condemning Dateline.
Laura Ingraham would write a book condemning Dateline.
Peggy Noonan would write a book condemning Dateline.
Andrew Sullivan would write a book condemning Dateline.
William Safire would write a book condemning Dateline.
OK, we’re going to call the above “Exhibit A.”
Now, everyone on that list has done at least a dozen hit pieces on Clinton.
My question is, Where is “Exhibit B?”
When those 38 people attack Clinton and his cock, who does the rebuttal?
Even you ditto-sheep have to admit that nobody on that list
has EVER defended a fabricated lie against the president.
There is no “Exhibit B,” because there are so few liberal voices on television. The closest you can get is Eleanor on McLaughlin or Geraldo, but there is barely a liberal whisper on television, even though there are DOZENS of right-wing, Smirk-apologist shows whose livelihood is lying about liberals.
I don’t think you ditto-heads can offer an answer.
This is why we ask you to support blogs and bloggers. We have so few voices compared to the right wing.