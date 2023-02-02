The police problem

0 shares Share

No, they don’t need “more training.” And they don’t need to keep hiring even more stupid people, who are selected for their ability to do what they’re told, no matter what.

To even begin to address this corrupt national street gang, we need the kind of wide-ranging federal investigation they did into the Teamsters union — but into the deeply corrupted police unions instead. After all, they’re the leaders. They’re the Tucker Carlsons of police departments, revving them up and egging them on with fabricated stories about a bloody tampon in a cop’s drink.

Those poor, oppressed souls. So misunderstood.

They already have rules. They ignore them. And the police brass look the other way, because letting cops break rules is good for morale. The politicians don’t touch them because 1) police unions and 2) because cops do a very good job of collecting dirt on politicians. I guarantee that any time you see a cop indicted, the politicians had to get the approval of the union first.

There was a captain here who moved out of the city (you have to be a city resident here) and then showed up for work very rarely. The only reason something eventually happened to this cop is because the local paper put it on the front page. Everyone already knew he wasn’t showing up! Probably he was so bad at his job that the brass thought things were better when he stayed away.

That’s what passes for leadership.

I know cops have a tough job. But becoming crooks themselves is not how sane people deal with job stress.

