Anarchist judges

This whackjob Trump appointee wants to override the FDA and insert his own political opinion instead. The case will get sent to the wingnut 5th Circuit and then to SCOTUS. Jesus, I hate these people:

During today's hearing in Amarillo, Judge Kacsmaryk appeared to seriously entertain claims that mifepristone is unsafe and then asked plaintiffs for guidance on whether his court could order the FDA to withdraw approval. It doesn't look good. https://t.co/iXPBc5C0za — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 15, 2023

