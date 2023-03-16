Mars action

0 shares Share

I was really pissed when I went to aqua therapy yesterday, and no one was wearing a mask. I asked one of the therapists if he would wear one when he worked on me. He said no, rather emphatically. He said the city didn’t require it anymore.

That’s when I decided I would take my Medicare card and go somewhere else. If no one’s wearing masks, at least I can go to a place that’s clean and where the therapists actually monitor my treatment.

Lots of combative Mars energy this month. I guess that’s why, before I left, I took pictures of the extensive mold around the pool and in the shower. I figure it would make a nice Yelp review as a parting gift.

